Former Utah junior high school teacher charged with sexually abusing students

Charging documents say Tutt's victims were students at the school, with whom communicated through their phones and social media accounts. Tutt told police in an interview on Feb. 3 that he would send the girls photos of him with his shirt off and tell them it was their "turn to send him a similar picture," charges state.

The 14-year-old girl, who was 13 when the relationship began, told police she sneaked out of her house without her parent's knowledge four times to meet Tutt, charges state. Tutt admitted to kissing the girl, giving her hickeys twice and moving her clothing to kiss her, charges state. The second alleged victim, a 15-year-old who also was a student at the school, said she communicated with Tutt "nearly every day," charges state.

She told police she "felt like [Tutt] was controlling her," a claim "which was evident when reading text messages" between the two, an officer wrote in the charges.

The 15-year-old told police Tutt would hug and kiss her at school and once took her to a fitness room where there weren't cameras to kiss her on the lips, charges state. She said she met with Tutt about 30 times outside of school, charges state. Tutt told police he had removed her shirt several times and removed her shorts once, charges state.

Tutt "admitted that what he was doing was wrong, but it made him feel good and happy," charges state.

Tutt was arrested and booked into the Weber County jail on Monday.

Officers believe there may be more victims, and ask anyone with information about similar incidents to contact dispatch at 801-395-8221.

