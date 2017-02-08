Quantcast
Roy man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing estranged wife in 2014

By connect
First Published
A Roy man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his estranged wife in 2014.

Joe Joseph Castillo, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree felony murder, according to prosecutors, admitting that he killed 36-year-old Kaye Lynn Spackman.

He also faced charges of domestic violence, child abuse and violating a protective order, but those counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal, Deputy Davis County Attorney Jason Nelson said Wednesday.

Castillo faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on March 21.

Charging documents allege Castillo stabbed his wife multiple times in the garage of her home near 3200 West and 1000 North in Layton.

Spackman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Spackman and Castillo had recently separated after more than 20 years of marriage, according to Layton police. They said the attack was witnessed by the couple's 17-year-old son, but that their daughters, ages 8 and 4, were asleep at the time.

Spackman was director of information protection for the 75th Air Base Wing and installation.

jmiller@sltrib.com

 

