Roy man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing estranged wife in 2014

A Roy man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his estranged wife in 2014.

Joe Joseph Castillo, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree felony murder, according to prosecutors, admitting that he killed 36-year-old Kaye Lynn Spackman.

He also faced charges of domestic violence, child abuse and violating a protective order, but those counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal, Deputy Davis County Attorney Jason Nelson said Wednesday.

Castillo faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on March 21.

Charging documents allege Castillo stabbed his wife multiple times in the garage of her home near 3200 West and 1000 North in Layton.