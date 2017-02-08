Utah man charged with 65 felony counts in underage sex case booked into jail

In May, a 12-year-old North Carolina girl's parents alerted police of sexually explicit messages on their daughter's iPad — through which nude photos had been requested and exchanged — and officers linked the messages to Kemp, charges state. The Utah Attorney General's Office began investigating the him and discovered he'd had similar communications with a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska, charges say.

After seizing Kemp's electronic devices in September, officers found a photo of the 12-year-old topless "commingled among hundreds of hard-core adult pornographic videos and photos." They also found 252 photos of the 16-year-old on Kemp's devices — some "non-pornographic" and others exploitative, charges state.

In an interviews with law enforcement, the 12-year-old said Kemp had sent her videos of adult pornography, charges state, and the 16-year-old said Kemp had first contacted her when she was 13 years old.

Kemp posed as a fellow teenager when he initially communicated with her, using the alias Josh McKay, and later told her his "uncle" — also Kemp using the alias Paul Smith — was going to drop off a gift at her house, charges state. Kemp's teenage alter-ego later persuaded the girl to have sex with his "uncle" so she could have some sexual experience, she said.

Over the next couple of years, Kemp kept his identity and age hidden from the girl, charges state, and the teenage girl told police met him at a hotel at the ages of 14- and 15-years-old and engaged in sexual activity with him 10 times. Kemp was charged in Nebraska with 10 counts of first-degree felony sexual assault of a child in October, and he was arrested and extradited to the state. Bail was originally set at $1 million by Nebraska authorities. However, bail was subsequently reduced, to the point that [Kemp] posted bail Friday, Utah charges state. Kemp remained in Salt Lake County jail on Wednesday. His bail was set at $250,000.

