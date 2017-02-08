UDOT crews partially shut down SR-224 to fix pot holes

Utah Department of Transportation crews closed down all but one lane each direction along a mile-long stretch of State Road 224 on Wednesday to repair pot holes.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason said closure on the section of the road, which leads from Interstate 80's Kimball Junction exit into Park City, was scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A hard winter, combined with associated plowing, freezing, and salting of the asphalt are blamed for a slew of car-jarring potholes.

For public safety, UDOT decided to jump on the project on a clear, sunny Wednesday rather than waiting for spring or summer.