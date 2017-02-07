Salt Lake City’s golf woes face tough crowd in council

"I just can't have another conversation about golf when there's so many more important issues in our city," Kitchen said.

Quipped Council Chairman Stan Penfold: "Thanks, Derek, I wish you were more comfortable telling us how you really feel."

Kitchen was the most straightforward but council members — even token golf advocate Charlie Luke — seemed to agree that the administration should return before them with a plan that doesn't include an influx of general funds.

Those options include: closing the lowest-performing courses and repurposing them as public space, reducing pay and benefits for course workers, and partnering with Salt Lake County or private entities.

Dent maintained that while there's little hope of reducing the operating deficit in the next few years, the courses remain a potential source of profit.

But council members took issue with each of the administration's suggestions, "A through H," multiple council members said.

Reducing administrative charges would conflict with the city's enterprise fund policy, council staff found. Reducing water charges might defy state law. Moving courses to the general fund? A nonstarter, council members said.

What Dent called a potential "investment," they called a "subsidy."

Dent, who was hired in July, said he learned to golf by chipping and putting at city courses and bought a season pass for several years as an adult. A nationwide decline in golf participation has bottomed out, he said, and the valley's expected populations gains will bring increased use.

Penfold said he's heard that tune before. "I've always felt like we're being asked to 'Trust us, something's going to be different."

Luke said he came home from work last summer to find his wife had signed his son up for golf lessons not at a city course, but Topgolf, the tiered driving range in Midvale that serves food and beverages as golfers accumulate points for hitting netted targets.

That's what all his son's friends were doing, she told him.

The council's long-running frustration with golf began a decade ago, Erin Mendenhall said. In August 2014, they approved guiding principles that called upon the city's courses to sustain themselves without general funds. In 2015, the council voted to close Wingpointe and Glendale courses — though the latter has survived.

Wingpointe, a unique, links-style course on Salt Lake City International Airport land, was closed after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the airport to lease it to the city at what was judged to be an unsustainable fair-market rate.