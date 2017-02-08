Ex-Utah A.G. Swallow opens criminal trial with attack on ‘inventigation’

Williams gave his opening statement before a jury of seven men and five women in a trial that is scheduled to last 16 days. Williams for the first time outlined Swallow's defense, focusing on politics instead of criminal acts as the reason the former attorney general is before the court.

"This case starts with politics and, I think you'll see, continues with politics," Williams said, pointing to the five investigations that erupted in 2013 over allegations of a pay-to-play scheme inside the Utah attorney general's office.

"This political attack, this frenzy, went on for about a year," the attorney said. "And it worked."

Swallow, a Republican, resigned after 11 months in office amid a political scandal that became the biggest in Utah history.

The upheaval also engulfed Swallow's immediate predecessor, Mark Shurtleff, whose own criminal case was dismissed last year but whose visage cast a long shadow over the proceedings.

Salt Lake County Deputy District Attorney Chou Chou Collins cast Shurtleff as the ringleader of a trio who set out to amass power, privilege and money by using the office of the Utah attorney general. She outlined a case that includes gifts of gold coins, and luxury trips on a Lake Powell houseboat and to a ritzy California resort.

In her opening remarks, Collins showed the jury a huge poster with a triangle comprising life-size photos. At the apex was Shurtleff, and below was Swallow on the right with Timothy Lawson, Shurtleff's friend and "fixer," on the left.

"You've got this power-greed-corruption triangle here," Collins told the jury. "That's the basis for this story."

From there, Collins portrayed a complicated web of storylines and relationships, failed business deals, allegations of strong-arm tactics, extortion and a cover-up.

"I know it sounds like a lot," Collins said, "but every count has specific facts."

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to charges that include racketeering, bribery, obstruction of justice, accepting gifts, evidence destruction or tampering and misuse of public funds.

Williams countered, saying much of the state's case was built on the words of criminals, pointing to the state's opening witness, businessman Marc Sessions Jenson, who has served prison time because of a securities-fraud conviction.

Swallow's attorney called Jenson a career criminal and a "con man," who tried to buy his way out of prison and has changed his story over time.

Williams attacked Jenson's expected testimony involving meetings at the posh Pelican Hill resort in Southern California and what the attorney characterized as a "big $35 million conspiracy" that allegedly involves Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, and former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.

"This is a brand-new story, and it's a good thing for you as jurors that it's coming out," he said, "because it is just completely false and misproven. It will be misproven."