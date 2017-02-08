Quantcast
Latest from the John Swallow public corruption trial: Prosecutor describes ‘corruption triangle’

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
The trial of embattled former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is expected to get off to a headline-grabbing start Wednesday with testimony from a key accuser.

Following opening statements, once-imprisoned businessman Marc Sessions Jenson is slated to be the first witness. He is expected to testify about the 2009 trips Swallow and his immediate predecessor, three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, made to a ritzy Southern California resort.

Jenson alleges he was arm-twisted into footing the bill for both men, and then shaken down for cash and other favors.

The trips came while Jenson was on probation in a securities case filed against him when Shurtleff was attorney general. Swallow wasn't working for the office at the time, but was raising campaign funds for Shurtleff.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of erecting a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office. If convicted, he could spend 30 years in prison.

The latest from Day 2 of the trial:

9:30

In her opening statement, Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Chou Chou Collins laid out the relationships of those involved in the alleged public corruption scandal, telling jurors: "You've got this power, greed corruption triangle here."

Collins explained that the complicated story behind the Swallow case started with Marc Sessions Jenson and his 2005 prosecution for selling unregistered securities.

Jenson wanted to talk to the "big boss," Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, to fix his legal problems, Collins said.

Collins said Jenson paid Shurtleff's "fixer" and "Orrin Porter Rockwell," now-deceased Tim Lawson, for access.

It cost Jenson thousands of dollars, but yielded a "sweet" plea deal with no restitution in 2008.

Collins showed a photograph of Shurtleff, Swallow and Lawson playing golf at Pelican Hill, a luxury oceanfront resort in Southern California — a trip paid for by Jenson.

Collins said Jenson also paid for a Pelican Hill trip for Swallow and his wife for their anniversary.

 

