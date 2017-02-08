Latest from the John Swallow public corruption trial: Prosecutor describes ‘corruption triangle’

The trial of embattled former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is expected to get off to a headline-grabbing start Wednesday with testimony from a key accuser.

Following opening statements, once-imprisoned businessman Marc Sessions Jenson is slated to be the first witness. He is expected to testify about the 2009 trips Swallow and his immediate predecessor, three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, made to a ritzy Southern California resort.

Jenson alleges he was arm-twisted into footing the bill for both men, and then shaken down for cash and other favors.

The trips came while Jenson was on probation in a securities case filed against him when Shurtleff was attorney general. Swallow wasn't working for the office at the time, but was raising campaign funds for Shurtleff.