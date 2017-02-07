Proposal advances for new child abuse registry

A House committee unanimously passed HB149, also known as "Miley's bill" Tuesday: legislation that would require felony child abuse offenders to be a part of a new Utah registry. Miley is the name child abuse victim, the granddaughter of JoAnn Otten, one of the main supporters of the bill.

Initially, the bill was presented as an add-on to the sex offender and kidnapper registry, but the committee stalled action, suggesting that it would be more effective as a stand-alone registry.

The bill requires a person to be registered for 10 years, and in some cases, up to a lifetime.

Otten said once her granddaughter was hurt, "I made a vow that I would do everything that I possibly could to protect children."