Lawmakers support bill aimed at curbing bullying of teachers

The Utah House voted unanimously Tuesday to give teachers some protection against students and parents who bully them with ongoing abusive behavior.

HB62's sponsor, Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, said it requires school districts or charter school boards to enact a grievance procedure for employees who suffer "abusive conduct" from students or parents.

It defines such abusive conduct as verbal, nonverbal or physical conduct that, based on its severity, nature and frequency would lead a reasonable person to determine it is intended to cause intimidation, humiliation or unwanted distress.

Stratton said without that, it leaves teachers vulnerable to bullying without much recourse.