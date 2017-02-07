House advances medical marijuana research plan

Legislative leaders announced early this session that they will not try to legalize medical marijuana this year, given the uncertainty of whether President Donald Trump's administration will enforce federal marijuana laws. Instead, they plan to push bills like Daw's to allow for more research.

"I firmly believe there are people out there today who can be helped by certain products once the research takes place," said Rep. Gage Froerer, R-Huntsville. "I hope we can come up with a policy in the future that is both prudent and reasonable to help the people."

HB130 would allow researchers who conduct institutional review board-approved studies to possess and administer cannabinoid products to an individual involved in the study, as well as import the products and cannabis for the study from another state as long as they comply with federal law and are obtained from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Daw said much of the research would be conducted by such institutions as the University of Utah and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

The only two lawmakers who voted against the bill were Reps. Curt Webb, R-Logan, and John Westwood, R-Cedar City.

State lawmakers tried to legalize medical marijuana last year with two dueling bills, but a compromise proposal failed in the legislative session's final hours when legislators found that there was no money to implement the program.

Groups supporting legalization have said they may attempt a ballot initiative to accomplish that.