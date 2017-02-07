Sheriff: Arizona man allegedly fired shots while accosting kayakers

WIKIEUP, Ariz. • A Mohave County man is in jail on charges accusing him of firing several gunshots while accosting four kayakers who were paddling on a creek when he reportedly accused them of trespassing.

The Sheriff's Office says none of the kayakers were injured in the Saturday incident that led to the arrest Sunday of 66-year-old Danny Eugene Button of Wikieup.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred along Burro Creek about a mile downstream from a campground along U.S. 93 and that deputies investigating the incident "determined that property owners do not have the rights to the waterways."