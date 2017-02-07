Utah business leaders worried about Trump actions on immigration, trade

The letter did not specify the actions that concerned them but came in the wake of Trump's controversial executive order halting the U.S. refugee program and suspending travel of foreign-born visitors from seven Islamic nations: Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Libya and Sudan. A court stay of the order has reopened the flow of travelers, at least for now.

Trump also ordered construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border, along with stepped up efforts to detain and deport those entering the country illegally. In another order, he withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration in an attempt to counterbalance China, the economic powerhouse in the region.

"We are concerned that the executive orders signed by President Trump could limit Utah's ability to succeed in the global marketplace. The way these decisions have been communicated is not constructive to building the U.S. brand and fostering a positive economic climate," Miller and Beattie wrote.

"We look to you, our representatives, to help find tangible, productive and prompt solutions. We cannot delay and we cannot continue on the present course as reported throughout the media."

Utah's all-Republican congressional delegation has largely expressed conceptual support for Trump's immigration policies or remained silent on the matter. Sen. Mike Lee on Monday said his policy could be constitutional so long as it is carried out within legal guidelines and said he would push back if the president were to "overstep his bounds."