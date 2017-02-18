Convicted Utah rapist tied to 2011 murder of California woman

Two days before authorities found Talarico's body, Schick went into a motel around midnight and told the pregnant clerk his car had broken down and he needed a job to earn money to fix it and a place to stay. When the clerk told him he couldn't stay, he left. After the clerk came out of her locked room four hours later, Schick grabbed her, put a knife to her neck and raped her.

While he was quickly arrested and convicted for rape, Talarico's death became a puzzling final mystery for now-retired Detective Keith Libby, the Barstow Police Department and the victim's mother.

"It was my last case," Libby recently told The Tribune.

Along with the pressure that comes with trying — and failing — for more than five years to solve a cold case, Libby faced the prospect of retiring without giving closure to Debbie Peek, Talarico's mother.

Libby would dread seeing Peek's number on his caller ID when she would routinely call for updates he didn't have.

"Sometimes she would call and start talking about her family," Libby said. "It would be nice hearing she was doing OK, but I knew I didn't have anything for her. It would be depressing that I wouldn't have any info for her."

"I was a thorn in his side," agreed Peek, who last saw her daughter eight years ago.

Talarico had been dead for several days when her body was found, and it had begun decomposing. The coroner wasn't able to determine a cause of death, other than to say it was a homicide, Libby said.

For five years, Libby would send bits of evidence to an overloaded crime lab that he said could only test two or three items every few weeks from the department.

"I just got to the point where I didn't want to send anymore," he said. "I was thinking I wasn't going to get anything" that could identify the killer without DNA from the crime scene. He pursued other leads.

The case led to a trucking company in Arkansas, where Libby was interested in drivers who had been in the Barstow area about the same time as Talarico's death. That, too, was a dead end.

In 2015, Libby said, he met with supervisors from the crime lab in San Bernardino to talk about more untested evidence in the case. He was interested in Talarico's jeans, found at the crime scene, but he was told it wouldn't be tested for several months.

Meanwhile, Schick was in the Utah prison, which in hindsight bothers Peek.

"He knew this sitting in prison, he knew what he'd done," Peek said. "It's just inhumane."

In December, Libby finally got the call he'd been hoping for. The San Bernadino County crime lab found DNA from the pair of jeans that identified a man who was convicted of rape in Ohio in 1985: William Schick.