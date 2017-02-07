Quantcast
U., BYU professors file motion asking to support immigration order lawsuit

Professors from Utah's two law schools have asked permission to file a brief supporting a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for his order banning or limiting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The amicus brief, also known as a "friend of the court" brief, does not address issue of whether Trump can order the immigration restrictions. Instead, the law professors argue in a motion filed with the U.S. District Court in Seattle, that the state of Washington has standing to sue.

After explaining case law on when states can sue the federal government, the law professors suggest in their proposed brief that the travel ban could harm the University of Washington and Washington State University.

"As an institution and employer, like other institutions in Washington, the state may have lost revenue both because students can no longer enroll ... and because of canceled trips and events of those within the university," the proposed brief says.

Eight law professors from across the country signed the motion. The University of Utah scholars are Lincoln L. Davies, the associate dean for academic affairs at the law school; Alexander T. Skibine, who teaches administrative, federal and Indian law; and Amy J. Wildermuth, the associate vice president for faculty at the law school.

Brigham Young University associate law professor, Lisa Grow Sun, also signed the brief. She teaches constitutional and disaster law.

The law professors wrote that they "maintain a neutral position on the underlying merits of the case..."

Lawyers for the state of Washington and the U.S. Department of Justice are scheduled to argue the case later Tuesday at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

