House doctors reach compromise on opiate overdose bill

After a battle between doctors in the Utah House, lawmakers Tuesday passed a compromise bill to encourage health-insurance companies to adopt policies that may help prevent opiate overdoses and addiction.
HB90 was approved 73-1 and sent to the Senate.
Its sponsor, Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, a physician, originally proposed to mandate that insurance companies develop such opiate policies. Now, it merely suggests that they do — but they must report to the state if they have adopted them or not.
Rep. Stewart Barlow, R-Fruit Heights, a physician and surgeon, earlier argued that Ward's original bill might take the decisions on prescribing drugs largely out of the hands of doctors, and give them to insurance companies.