Salt Lake County Mayor McAdams: fund drug treatment or scrap justice reforms

McAdams said he's had "incredibly productive" conversations with staff from Gov. Gary Herbert's office and state legislators, but that "if this dialogue fails, I see little recourse but to ask the Legislature to roll back the reforms, to halt the chaos on our streets."

His comments come as state and local leaders decry the lawlessness around the emergency shelter at 210 S. Rio Grande St., in Salt Lake City. Misdemeanors go unpunished, law enforcement officials have said, because there is no space for them in the Salt Lake County Jail.

Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, told The Tribune on Monday that he is looking for 300 beds in Tooele and Uintah counties, among others, that could house Salt Lake County prisoners.

Under McAdams, now in his fifth year as mayor, the county has rethought homeless services while Salt Lake City worked to find four sites for 150-bed shelters that would eventually replace the 1,100-bed Rio Grande shelter.

McAdams said Tuesday that affordable housing and homelessness have proven "a stubborn and complex social challenge."

The county's "Pay for Success" programs reserved $11.5 million for homeless service providers who help meet goals critical to the reducing the homeless population to the extent that the Rio Grande shelter can close: 1. housing 315 people characterized as persistently homeless, and 2. keeping 225 formerly incarcerated males from returning to jail.

Salt Lake County also partnered with the city in a round of law enforcement sweeps at the shelter designed to divert offenders to treatment, and not jail. McAdams said the county has budgeted $650,000 for another installment of what was called Operation Diversion, but that after that "we will lose this alternative path for those arrested due to their addictions."

McAdams also spoke at length Tuesday about the county's economic gains — ranked among the nation's top 41 counties for financial strength and having received upgrades in two bond rating categories.

"It's been a busy four years," he said. "But I feel as though we're just hitting our stride."

Speaking next to a road sign that read "Opportunity Ahead," he pledged through his Global Cities Initiative to increase exports and foreign investment in the region, completing an export plan in April and currently working toward a foreign investment plan.

McAdams said he recently had breakfast with AOL founder Steve Case near the current prison in Draper "for an on-the-ground look at those 740 prime acres and their economic potential."

But McAdams also spoke proudly about saying "no deal" to big business.

Specifically, the county rejected a highly incentivized deal to build a long-sought convention center hotel adjacent to the Salt Palace in downtown Salt Lake — though McAdams added that the county is currently negotiating a final term sheet with a developer and will have more information "in the near future."

And McAdams referred obliquely to a nixed $250 million incentive offer to Facebook that would have brought one of the world's largest data centers to West Jordan. After the city pulled its offer — undermined, its leaders felt, by a critical McAdams — Facebook went to New Mexico, instead.