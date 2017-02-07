House hears the deaf, votes to change how law refers to them

The House endorsed on Tuesday changing the way Utah Code refers to the deaf, using terminology preferred by the deaf community.

It voted 73-0 to pass HB60, and sent it to the Senate.

It erases the phrase "hearing impairment" throughout Utah law, and replaces it instead with "deaf or hard of hearing."

Its sponsor, Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said, "These amendments are really important to that [deaf] community. You might think it doesn't matter what you call someone, but think twice before you say that. It does matter what you call somebody."

