Legislature passes safety-net spending bills

Utah legislators completed approval of a series of safety-net "base budgets," designed to prevent the sorts of shutdowns the federal government suffers when Congress and the president cannot agree on spending.
For example in 2013, the federal government curtailed most routine operations for 15 days amid spending fights, furloughing hundreds of thousands of workers. Utah, at the time, managed to reopen national parks in the state by guaranteeing to cover their costs to help local tourism.
The Legislature avoids such shutdowns by requiring passage of bare-bones spending bills — essentially the same budget as the current year — by Day 16 of the 45-day Legislature.