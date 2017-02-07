Legislature passes safety-net spending bills

That rule was developed after former Gov. Olene Walker and legislators had a confrontation over an extra $15 million she wanted for an early reading program. When it was not included in last-day plans, she threatened to veto the entire budget.

Lawmakers gave her the money, but came up with the new budgeting system to avoid such situations in the future.

The Legislature will decide later how to spend a projected $248 million or so in extra revenue this year. More exact estimates are due later this month.

Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, co-chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said handling enrollment growth for public school students and a pay raise for state employees may take almost all of that money.

But he said the state still has hundreds of millions of dollars in requests for other new spending. "I don't think we're going to give anyone encouragement that the floodgates are opening," based on revenue projections so far, he said.

Stevenson also said that as legislators scrubbed budgets from last year for the base budget bills, they found $30 million to $35 million they may allocate elsewhere this year.