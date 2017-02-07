Utah junior high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with students

An Ogden junior high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual offenses with girls he met through his position as a teacher.

Drew Tutt, 28, was arrested Monday for allegedly enticing several minor female victims to send him nude photos and engaging in sexual conduct with at least two students, a news release from the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.

Tutt met the alleged victims through his position as a teacher at Mound Fort Junior High School in Ogden, the news release said

Tutt was booked into the Weber County jail on suspicion of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; sexual abuse of a minor, a third-degree felony; two counts of enticing a minor, a third-degree felony; and two counts of unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor, the release said.