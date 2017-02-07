Provo police: Woman’s body found near rail lines

Police are investigating discovery of a woman's body in a brushy area near south Provo rail lines on Tuesday morning.

However, responding to rumors, detectives stressed they do not believe the deceased was Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado. The 26-year-old student from Mexico, subject of several searches and media campaigns, has been missing from Provo since April 2015.

"Establishing a positive identification will likely be a matter for the Medical Examiner's office. Investigators do not believe this is the body of Elizabeth Salgado," Provo police said in a statement.

The adult female body, found Tuesday about 9:15 a.m. near 1600 S. State, was believed to have been in the area a matter of weeks or months — but not almost two years.