Provo police: Woman’s body found near rail lines

Police are investigating discovery of a woman's body in a brushy area near south Provo rail lines on Tuesday morning.

However, responding to rumors, detectives stressed they do not believe the deceased was Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado. The 26-year-old student from Mexico, subject of several searches and media campaigns, has been missing from Provo since April 2015.

"Establishing a positive identification will likely be a matter for the Medical Examiner's office. Investigators do not believe this is the body of Elizabeth Salgado," Provo police said in a statement.

The adult female body, found Tuesday about 9:15 a.m. near 1600 S. State, was believed to have been in the area a matter of weeks or months — but not almost two years.

Detectives and forensics experts remained on the scene into Tuesday afternoon gathering evidence.

The remains had decomposed enough that officially determining age and identity could take several days.

In a statement, Provo police noted, "At this point, there is no obvious sign of death, and it appears the individual has been there for some time."

It was not immediately clear what specific railroad owns and runs on the tracks near where the body was found.

