Provo police: Body found near rail lines

Provo police confirm they are investigating the discovery of a body in a brushy area near downtown rail lines Tuesday morning.

Detectives were on the scene, 1700 S. State, at 9:30 a.m. gathering evidence. They did not release deceased's gender, age or information on the circumstances of the person's demise.

However, police did state that, "At this point, there is no obvious sign of death, and it appears the individual has been there for some time."

It was not immediately clear what specific railroad owns and runs on the tracks near where the body was found.

