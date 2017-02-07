Provo police: Body found near FrontRunner tracks

Provo police confirm they are investigating the discovery of a body near the FrontRunner commuter train tracks Tuesday morning.

Detectives were on the scene, 1700 S. State, at 9:30 a.m. gathering evidence. They did not release deceased's gender, age or information on the circumstances of the person's demise.

However, police did state that, "At this point, there is no obvious sign of death, and it appears the individual has been there for some time."

Utah Transit Authority, which operates the FrontRunner, did not immediately comment on the incident.

The Tribune will update this story as details develop.

