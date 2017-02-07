Jury selection underway in Swallow trial

Jury selection was underway Tuesday morning in the trial of John Swallow, the former Utah attorney general accused of racketeering, bribery and other public corruption-related crimes.

Swallow, 54, has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

The trial is expected to last at least 16 days.

The 3rd District Court called a pool of 200 people in order to seat a jury of eight, plus four alternates.

On Jan. 26, potential jurors took a survey of roughly 100 questions designed to determine how much they knew about the high-profile case.