Jury selected for Swallow trial

The decisions allow for closure in order to protect the privacy of individual jurors, or when doing so protects an important government interest.

At mid-day, Third District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills said she had closed the court in the interest of juror privacy and explained that the questions being asked by Salt Lake County prosecutors and Swallow's defense team related to personal information, including medical and family concerns.

The judge said the process was closed because "we don't want a chilling affect on jurors trying to do their civic duty."

Hruby-Mills said the court would be open later in the process, although it was unclear if that would happen Tuesday.

Swallow, 54, has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.

If he is convicted, Swallow could spend 30 years in prison.

Media attorney Michael O'Brien, who represents The Salt Lake Tribune, contends the allegations of criminal corruption by a former Utah top cop raise the public interest stakes and the grounds for keeping the process open.

"In such a case, the public has a compelling interest in observing all aspects of the trial process, including the jury selection process," he said. "Many Utah courts have successfully selected juries in high profile cases without the total closure that has been imposed here. It is not clear why this case should be any different."

Prior to Tuesday's voir dire, the court used a roughly 100-question survey to pre-screen the jury pool for potential conflicts or other issues, in hopes of reducing the number of people to be questioned in person.

The Tribune also sought to obtain the questionnaire, but the courts declined to release it, citing an objection from the Swallow's attorney Scott C. Williams.

At a hearing in early January, Williams said Swallow wanted to keep the questionnaire private — at least temporarily — to protect the names of defense witnesses who were concerned about being identified out of fear they might be harassed by the public or law enforcement.

