Desert dynamite: Old cache of explosives detonated by bomb squad

An old cache of unstable dynamite discovered by a hiker last week in the San Rafael Desert was safely detonated on site, Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk says.

Perhaps two-dozen sticks of aged dynamite — found in a deteriorating, partially uncovered wooden box inside a rock crevasse — were secured and blown up by the bomb squad from the neighboring Utah County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 31.

"This is a good time to remind everyone that old explosives are very unstable and should never be handled. If you discover explosives, do not touch them or attempt to move them," Funk stated Monday.