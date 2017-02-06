Quantcast
Salt Lake City stabbing puts man in critical condition

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published      Updated 49 minutes ago

Salt Lake City police are looking for two men linked to an early morning robbery and stabbing downtown that left one man in critical condition.

Police released two photos of men they're trying to locate to interview after officers responded to about 200 North and 200 West about 4:22 a.m. Monday after reports of a robbery and stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the victim with stab wounds to his neck and back. The man was transported to a local hospital.

"He's not passed away yet, but the prognosis is not good," said Sgt. Brandon Shear, a spokesman for the department.

Police say they're looking for Michael Lee Sims, 42, and a 31-year-old man who goes by the name Bud.

Sims pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in July after he gave an officer a false name when asked. He was wanted for a third-degree felony at the time. That incident took place at the same apartment complex police responded to Monday.

tanderson@sltrib.com

