Salt Lake City stabbing puts man in critical condition

Salt Lake City police are looking for two men linked to an early morning robbery and stabbing downtown that left one man in critical condition.

Police released two photos of men they're trying to locate to interview after officers responded to about 200 North and 200 West about 4:22 a.m. Monday after reports of a robbery and stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the victim with stab wounds to his neck and back. The man was transported to a local hospital.

"He's not passed away yet, but the prognosis is not good," said Sgt. Brandon Shear, a spokesman for the department.