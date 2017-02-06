Man found guilty of northern Utah murder

A jury on Monday found an Ogden man guilty of murdering his friend's ex-boyfriend after a playful fight turned deadly two years ago.

Jory Arlow Fenstermaker, now 24, pulled a gun and shot 29-year-old Randy Lennel Lewis, of Kansas City, Mo., once in the chest.

The two had been smoking marijuana and drinking when they began "slap boxing" and wrestling, Fenstermaker's defense attorney, Russell Farr, said in court during the six-day trial.

Fenstermaker had said he feared for his life after Lewis threatened him and later moved into the kitchen, possibly near a knife.

Jurors instead agreed with the prosecution's witness who said there was no real threat to Fenstermaker when he pulled out the gun and shot Lewis.