Man found guilty of northern Utah murder

A jury on Monday found an Ogden man guilty of murdering his friend's ex-boyfriend after a playful fight turned deadly two years ago.

Jory Arlow Fenstermaker, now 24, pulled a gun and shot 29-year-old Randy Lennel Lewis, of Kansas City, Mo., once in the chest.

The two had been smoking marijuana and drinking when they began "slap boxing" and wrestling, Fenstermaker's defense attorney, Russell Farr, said in court during the six-day trial.

Fenstermaker had said he feared for his life after Lewis threatened him and later moved into the kitchen, possibly near a knife.

Jurors instead agreed with the prosecution's witness who said there was no real threat to Fenstermaker when he pulled out the gun and shot Lewis.

After the jury read the guilty verdict, Fenstermaker swore in court and was led out by bailiffs, according to the Standard-Examiner. His sentencing was scheduled for March 30 at 9 a.m.

"I'm not sure justice will ever be served," said Crystal Jaramillo, who maintained that she was Lewis' friend, in an email after the verdict was read Monday night. "This punk took a father away from children, a son away from a mother, a brother away from his sisters and a friend from many friends.

"Only justice that will be served," she said, "is when Jory dies behind bars at 100 years old."

Fenstermaker also faces a felony charge stemming from an August incident in which he was out on bail while awaiting trial in the murder case. Authorities say Fenstermaker pulled what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at an unnamed person during an argument outside a pizzeria. He later told police it was a toy gun. Trial in that case is set to begin in March.

