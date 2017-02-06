Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Botched west Salt Lake City holdup lands ex-con in jail

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

An ex-con previously convicted of felony attempted burglary allegedly tried to move up to armed robbery over the weekend.

The 25-year-old man failed at that, too, Salt Lake City police say.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday the suspect allegedly walked into a 7-Eleven store at 111 W. 800 South with what appeared to be a "black long gun," detectives said. He demanded money from the clerk — but was refused.

The suspect — a 5-foot-11 Latino wearing a gray coat, gray beanie-style cap and a black bandana over his face — fled the store, jumping into what proved later to be a stolen black Subaru Outback.

The vehicle, which contained another young Latino suspect at the wheel, was spotted by police about four hours later near 1300 S. State Street, and a pursuit ensued. The driver lost control and crashed into a concrete wall.

Police recovered what was believed to the weapon used in the botched holdup from inside the car, SLCPD Detective Brandon Shearer said.

The suspect was arrested, treated for minor injuries at a hospital, then booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, third-degree felony fleeing police, and a class B misdemeanor count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

The suspect, who previously had been convicted and imprisoned in a 2010 attempted burglary case, remained behind bars Monday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The second suspect was not in the car and remained at large.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()