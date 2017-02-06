Botched west Salt Lake City holdup lands ex-con in jail

An ex-con previously convicted of felony attempted burglary allegedly tried to move up to armed robbery over the weekend.

The 25-year-old man failed at that, too, Salt Lake City police say.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday the suspect allegedly walked into a 7-Eleven store at 111 W. 800 South with what appeared to be a "black long gun," detectives said. He demanded money from the clerk — but was refused.

The suspect — a 5-foot-11 Latino wearing a gray coat, gray beanie-style cap and a black bandana over his face — fled the store, jumping into what proved later to be a stolen black Subaru Outback.