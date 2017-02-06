State leaders plead for homeless shelter funding but Sugar House neighbors protest

Jon Pierpont, executive director of the Utah Department of Workforce Services, said that should be enough to help start work on two of four new resource centers over the next 18 months.

"Potential funding will be used to diffuse the mass humanity and safety concerns now experienced down at the Rio Grande" area around The Road Home shelter, he said. "Decentralizing housing crisis services will increase safety, decease impact on the surrounding communities and directly influence the quality of services received."

But numerous residents asked appropriators to stop any funds for a proposed shelter at 653 E. Simpson Ave in Sugar House.

They said it is too near residential areas, would increase crime, is too expensive and wastes money that could be better spent elsewhere.

"Our property values have already fallen dramatically," said resident Robert Breeze. He said they will fall more "when the neighborhood suffers from drug dealing, prostitution and violence," which he contends the shelter could attract.

George Chapman, a former mayoral candidate, said the city spending of $7 million to buy the controversial site would have been better spent on giving housing vouchers to families with children to keep them out of shelters.

Sen. Brian Shiozawa, R-Cottonwood Heights, was among legislators who said he favors giving funding priority to homelessness problems, but warned that it appears officials still have much to resolve with neighbors of the Sugar House site.

Cox and Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, also requested another $4 million for new affordable housing programs to help families avoid homelessness. It would help fund tax credits to encourage development of new affordable housing, and for a fund to guarantee rent payments by low-income people.

A state report last month said the number of Utah's extremely low-income families now exceeds the rental units they can afford by more than 38,000 — equivalent to the population of Kearns.

"This is the tightest rental market we have had in my 40 years of experience" of studying housing in Utah, James Wood, with the Kem Gardner Institute at the University of Utah, told appropriators.

Edwards is separately pushing HB36 to authorize the new programs. It passed the House on a 50-22 vote, and passed a preliminary vote in the Senate 26-3.