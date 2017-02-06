Quantcast
I-80 temporarily closed as wildlife officials move elk away from freeway

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

A 6-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon was closed for about 45 minutes late Monday morning to allow state wildlife officials relocate a herd of elk imperiling traffic.

About a dozen animals, mostly elk but including one moose, reportedly had been frequenting the median areas of the freeway. There had not been any reports of accidents or near-misses involving the herd, but state transportation and wildlife officials were afraid an incident was just a matter of time.

Utah Department of Transportation officials said the closure began at 11 a.m. in the area of Lambs Canyon between mile posts 132 and 138. UDOT reopened the freeway about 11:45 a.m.

"The elk have been causing some safety concerns, so we were cooperating with the Division of Wildlife Resources on this," said Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason.

DWR spokesman Scott Root said a helicopter was used to herd to animals away from the freeway toward specially constructed 10-foot-wide "escape ramps," which allowed the animals to jump over the fence line. They were then herded into more remote locations north and south of I-80.

In all, eight elk and one cow moose were removed from the scrub oak and grass median stretch, though DWR believed two elk may still be wandering the area.

DWR will attempt to monitor, and if necessary remove those animals as well.

