I-80 temporarily closed as wildlife officials move elk away from freeway

A 6-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon was closed for about 45 minutes late Monday morning to allow state wildlife officials relocate a herd of elk imperiling traffic.

About a dozen animals, mostly elk but including one moose, reportedly had been frequenting the median areas of the freeway. There had not been any reports of accidents or near-misses involving the herd, but state transportation and wildlife officials were afraid an incident was just a matter of time.

Utah Department of Transportation officials said the closure began at 11 a.m. in the area of Lambs Canyon between mile posts 132 and 138. UDOT reopened the freeway about 11:45 a.m.