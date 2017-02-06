Quantcast
I-80 closed as wildlife officials herd elk away from danger

By connect
A 6-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon was closed late Monday morning in order to allow state wildlife officials relocate a herd of elk imperiled by traffic.

Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said the closure, in the area of Lambs Canyon between mile posts 132 and 138, will run from 10 a.m. to about noon.

"The elk have been causing some safety concerns, so we're cooperating with the Division of Wildlife Resources on this," he said.

DWR officials said they planned to use a helicopter to herd to animals away from the freeway and into a more remote location.

