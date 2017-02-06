Utah man who claimed to operate ‘legal Ponzi’ scheme sent to prison

Randall said no, but, Sherm said, "within a short time, they were already short on payments that they were supposed to make."

Janice Rowberry said she worked for 38 years in a cheese plant, only to lose the $100,000 that she and her husband invested with Randall.

"We got lied to and lied to," she said.

Randall pleaded guilty in July to four counts of securities fraud and one of engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity.

He was the owner of financial businesses — Horizon Mortgage and Investment, Horizon Financial and Insurance Group and Horizon Auto Funding — and said his agents sold "Horizon Notes," which purportedly provided annual returns of 9 percent to 17 percent. Investors were told that their funds would be used to finance car loans and real estate.

Instead, about half of investor funds went to pay other investors in what's called a Ponzi scheme — a fraud that relies on constantly recruiting new investors whose money is used to pay earlier investors to make the business appear profitable and enhance its ability to continue to entice new money.

Randall took in about $70 million from more than 700 investors, court documents say, and used about half to pay earlier investors.

In what's known as private placement memorandums, Randall disclosed to some investors that he was going to use their money to pay what was due to earlier investors, apparently hoping such a disclosure would get around securities law.

Investor Ray Child, 77, got Kouris' attention when he said he discovered that Randall had failed to disclose that he had filed for bankruptcy five days before he persuaded Child to invest and had not placed Child's funds in a real estate investment as promised.

When he confronted Randall at a bankruptcy court hearing, Randall told him "it was a legal Ponzi scheme."

"He told me that," Child told Kouris. "It's on the court record, check it. Judge, he told me that."

With about 40 victims and family members in the courtroom, Randall asked Kouris for leniency and a chance to work and pay back some of what he owed victims.

"I am deeply sorry for every single investor," Randall said, pledging to work every day to repay them.

But Kouris said Randall had left "carnage behind," and that he would likely not be able to repay investors more than a small fraction of what they are owed.

"You've literally ruined a number of people," Kouris said.