Jury deliberating fate of man accused of killing Utah deputy in 2010

"It all fits," Higgins said. "Every piece of evidence fits."

Defense attorney Jeremy Delicino said Fox's death was tragic but asked jurors to put aside emotion and remember that Roman is presumed innocent. He disputed that the evidence supports a guilty verdict.

He also said Roman, who had been on the run for 40 hours before his arrest, was scared and "as foolhardy as it may sound," made a false confession to police to cover up for Ryan Greathouse.

Roman, 44, who testified in his own defense at the trial, claimed Greathouse, the deputy's brother, was the real shooter.

The attorney's arguments came at the conclusion of five days of testimony in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City. The 12-member jury began deliberations on mid-afternoon Monday.

On Friday, Roman, 44, testified that Greathouse, who was sitting on the floor of the front passenger side of a Cadillac DeVille that Roman had been driving, pointed the muzzle of the AK-47 out the driver's window and fired twice at a dark silhouette. Roman claims he initially and falsely admitted to the crime because Greathouse threatened his children.

The trial, which began Jan. 30, is Roman's second on a charge of killing Fox. He was acquitted in 2012 by a 4th District Court jury of murder but found guilty of tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm and sentenced to 10 years in the Utah State Prison.

Roman also testified at that state court trial that Greathouse killed Fox. Greathouse, 40, who denied involvement in the slaying, was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room on April 22, 2010.

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. He also was accused of three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm while drug trafficking, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts related to immigration violations.

A federal judge ruled in 2014 that the charges do not amount to double jeopardy and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld that ruling.

On Jan. 12, Roman pleaded guilty to one count each of being a felon in possession of firearms; being in the country illegally and in possession of a firearm; and re-entering the United States after being previously removed.

He admitted in a written statement that he knowingly possessed an AK-47 style rifle and a handgun on Jan. 5, 2010.

The maximum penalties for the crimes are up to 10 years in prison for each firearm count and up to 20 years in prison for the illegal re-entry count. No sentencing date was immediately set.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer last Friday denied a defense motion to introduce the state court acquittal as evidence to establish motive for officers to fabricate evidence.

"Defendant's state court acquittal is unnecessary for the presentation of Defendant's defense of fabrication and creates a substantial risk of unfair prejudice to the government, confusing the issues, and misleading the jury," Nuffer wrote in his denial.