Closing arguments slated for Monday in trial of man accused of killing Millard County deputy

Roman, 44, confessed to the crime under police questioning but later claimed the deputy's brother, Ryan Greathouse, pulled the trigger.

On Friday, Roman took the stand in federal court and testified that Greathouse, who was sitting on the floor of the front passenger side of the Cadillac, pointed the muzzle of the AK-47 out the driver's window and fired twice at a dark silhouette. Roman claims he initially and falsely admitted to the crime because Greathouse threatened his children.

The trial, which began Jan. 30, is Roman's second on a charge of killing Fox. He was acquitted in 2012 by a 4th District Court jury of murder but found guilty of tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm and sentenced to 10 years in the Utah State Prison.

Roman also testified at the state court trial that Greathouse killed Fox. Greathouse, 40, who denied involvement in the slaying, was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room on April 22, 2010.

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. He also was accused of three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm while drug trafficking, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts related to immigration violations.

A federal judge ruled in 2014 that the charges do not amount to double jeopardy and the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld that ruling.

On Jan. 12, Roman pleaded guilty to one count each of being a felon in possession of firearms; being in the country illegally and in possession of a firearm; and re-entering the United States after being previously removed.

He admitted in a written statement that he knowingly possessed an AK-47 style rifle and a handgun on Jan. 5, 2010.

The maximum penalties for the crimes are up to 10 years in prison for each firearm count and up to 20 years in prison for the illegal re-entry count. No sentencing date was immediately set.

Jurors were not told at trial that Roman was found not guilty in state court of murder in Fox's death. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer last Friday denied a defense motion to introduce the acquittal as evidence to establish motive for officers to fabricate evidence.

"Defendant's state court acquittal is unnecessary for the presentation of Defendant's defense of fabrication and creates a substantial risk of unfair prejudice to the government, confusing the issues, and misleading the jury," Nuffer wrote in his denial.

On Saturday, Nuffer also denied a defense motion requesting a judgment of acquittal on six of the charges — three counts of methamphetamine distribution; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and two counts of carrying firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

In her opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Hagen said the AK-47 style rifle used to kill Fox belonged to Greathouse, who had given it to Roman as collateral a few months before for a drug debt. She said that on the day of the shooting, Greathouse still did not have enough money to pay off what he owed and the weapon remained with Roman.

The two men met on a road near the ghost town of McCornick on the night of the shooting, smoked methamphetamine and then drove away in separate directions, according to prosecutors.

Now-retired Millard County sheriff's Sgt. Rhett Kimball testified he saw the two meet and called Fox with instructions to stop the Cadillac, which was headed toward Delta.

A short time later, Kimball said, he found Fox lying face up on State Road 50, a pool of blood around her head.