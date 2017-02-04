Romney, Utah Olympic fans celebrate 15th anniversary of 2002 Games

Fifteen years ago this month, the world came to Utah for the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. On Saturday, guests celebrated the anniversary at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center during the USANA FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships.

Speakers included Salt Lake Organizing Committee President Mitt Romney and Chief Operating Officer Fraser Bullock. Family activities, such as meeting athletes who competed in the 2002 Games, were planned for the community event. Visitors were encouraged to wear their 2002 Olympic gear.

Another celebration was held at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. For details, go to www.utaholympiclegacy.org/2002legacycelebration.