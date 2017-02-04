Wrong-way, drunken driver sentenced to probation

A woman who was driving drunk — and going the wrong way on Interstate 80 when she collided with another vehicle in 2015 — has been sentenced to probation.

Eliza Ruth Van Orman, 35, of Bountiful, was charged in 3rd District Court with third-degree felony driving under the influence, class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment and failure to operate on the right side of a one-way street, an infraction.

Van Orman pleaded guilty in December to the DUI count, which was amended to a class A misdemeanor, and the other charges were dismissed, according to court records.

On Friday, Judge Keith Kelly sentenced her, as part of an 18 month probation, to pay a $700 fine, perform 96 days of community service (in lieu of two days in jail) and obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations.