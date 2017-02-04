Quantcast
Wrong-way, drunken driver sentenced to probation

The Salt Lake Tribune
A woman who was driving drunk — and going the wrong way on Interstate 80 when she collided with another vehicle in 2015 — has been sentenced to probation.

Eliza Ruth Van Orman, 35, of Bountiful, was charged in 3rd District Court with third-degree felony driving under the influence, class A misdemeanor reckless endangerment and failure to operate on the right side of a one-way street, an infraction.

Van Orman pleaded guilty in December to the DUI count, which was amended to a class A misdemeanor, and the other charges were dismissed, according to court records.

On Friday, Judge Keith Kelly sentenced her, as part of an 18 month probation, to pay a $700 fine, perform 96 days of community service (in lieu of two days in jail) and obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations.

On Dec. 20, 2015, at about 3 a.m., Van Orman was reported driving her car northbound into southbound traffic on I-215 near 5000 South, according to charges.

As Utah Highway Patrol troopers closed in, she switched onto I-80, again traveling against traffic, this time westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Near 2300 East, Van Orman's car struck an eastbound van, whose driver suffered injuries that included a broken leg, charges state.

Van Orman, who also was taken to a hospital, had a blood alcohol level of 0.23 — which is nearly three times Utah's legal limit for driving, according to charges.

As part of her plea deal, Van Orman made an immediate restitution payment to the injured driver of $15,000. A hearing to assess the possibility of additional restitution will follow, court records show.

Prior to the crash, Van Orman had been drinking at a bar in Holladay, and left there "extremely intoxicated," according to a civil lawsuit filed by the injured man against Van Orman and the bar.

 

