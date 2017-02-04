Utah man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2015 fatal stabbing

Prior to the official plea agreement, Ennis admitted to stabbing Eastabrook, Westmoreland said. The deal was based on "issues presented at the preliminary hearing as well as some further investigation," he added.

Defense attorney Rich Gallegos had previously said that his client would claim self-defense if the case went to trial.

On Sept. 15, 2015, the mother of Ennis' child returned from an apartment where people had been smoking meth to her own apartment and found Ennis there, she testified during a preliminary hearing last year. Ennis had come to her apartment because she had been ignoring his phone calls, she said, and she told him he should leave. At that time, Eastabrook — who also had a child with the woman — arrived with another man.

The two men followed Ennis out of the apartment, she said. Ennis allegedly told a police lieutenant — who also testified at the hearing — that he had picked up a kitchen knife from a box as he was exiting the apartment because he was worried Eastabrook and the other man would attack him. As he reached the bottom of the stairs, Ennis told the officer, Eastabrook began hitting him in the head and spun him around.

That is when Ennis swung the knife with his right hand, the officer testified. Police later found a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, on the other side of a fence on the property boundary.

The lieutenant also read transcripts of two voice mail messages Ennis left on the woman's cell phone. The second message read in part, "There's one less motherf----- down. One to go."

The lieutenant acknowledged there may have been a 10-minute gap between the stabbing and when anyone called 911, and in that time evidence may have been compromised.

Police found Ennis about 30 minutes later, hiding in a field about half a block away.

Many witnesses, including the man who was allegedly with Eastabrook during the attack, had been uncooperative with police, refusing to discuss any or some of what happened, the lieutenant testified.

The officer testified that the preliminary hearing was the first time he had heard people were using meth prior to the stabbing.

