Utah man accused of meeting Nebraska teen for sex charged with 65 felonies

A 12-year-old North Carolina girl's parents alerted police on May 4, 2016, that they had found sexually explicit messages on their daughter's iPad, through which nude photos had been requested and exchanged, charging documents state. Investigators traced the IP address to Kemp, and uncovered multiple communications between him and people who were underage, including a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska.

On Sept. 7, investigators seized Kemp's phone, computers, thumb drives and external hard drive, charges state. His wife told investigators she suspected "something was going on with Kemp, as far back as several years" and that he "disappears frequently to the bathroom while at home for long periods of time and he takes his phone with him," charges state. She also said he is "very private with his cell phone," "that no one is allowed to look at it" and he is the only one who knows its passcode.

Investigators discovered a photo of the 12-year-old topless "commingled among hundreds of hard-core adult pornographic videos and photos," charges state. Many photos of the 16-year-old were "non-pornographic," charges state, but others were exploitative, and messages between Kemp and the teen were "mostly sexually obscene and sexually violent." Investigators found 252 photos of the teen on Kemp's devices, charges state. In an interview with law enforcement, the 12-year-old said Kemp had sent her videos of adult pornography, charges state, and the 16-year-old said Kemp had first contacted her when she was 13 years old, posing as an 18-year-old boy from Utah. He later told her he was actually 16, she told police, and told her his "uncle" was going to drop off a gift at her house, charges state.

Kemp's teenage alter-ego later persuaded the girl to have sex with his "uncle" so she could have some sexual experience, and later she found out there was no teenage boy, though Kemp still hid his identity and age, charges state.

Over the next couple of years, the teen said she met up with Kemp at a hotel and the two engaged in sexual activity 10 times, charges state, and a couple of times he gave her the "morning-after pill."

The "emotional and psychological harm" the teen had suffered because of Kemp "was clear when reviewing her forensic interview" charges state.

In October, Kemp was charged in Nebraska with 10 counts of first-degree felony sexual assault of a child, and he was arrested and extradited to Nebraska case.

Bail was originally set at $1 million by Nebraska authorities. "However, bail was subsequently reduced, to the point that [Kemp] posted bail Friday, Utah charges state.

"There is concern that [Kemp] poses a continuing serious risk to the community while this case is pending and he is out of custody," charges state. A Utah judge issued a $250,000 arrest warrant for Kemp on Friday.

Court documents say Kemp has also used the names Paul Smith and Josh McKay.

