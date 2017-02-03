Panel endorses spending $350K to teach legislators about federalism

Legislators could be going back to school for a special class on federalism — the constitutional relationship between states and the federal government — every two years. And it would cost taxpayers $350,000 to develop the curriculum.

The House Government Operations Committee passed HB207 on a 6-2 vote Friday, and sent it to the full House for consideration.

It originally would have made the class for legislators mandatory, but the committee amended it to make the training voluntary.

Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, who regularly gives speeches at the Legislature about the Founding Fathers and how America has allowed the federal government to seize more control than intended by the U.S. Constitution, is sponsoring the bill.