Should Utah voters use non-binding ballot measures to guide the Legislature?

Utahns should be able to vote on non-binding ballot measures that would guide lawmakers in future policy decisions, said a House committee.

The House Government Operations Committee endorsed HB78 on an 8-1 vote Friday, and sent it to the full House.

Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, is sponsoring HB78 and also is running a separate resolution, HJR2, that would put a question about daylight saving time on the ballot. Most debate Friday was about that measure — asking voters whether Utah should keep Mountain Standard Time all year, as Arizona does. But the committee did not vote on it.

Thurston said the issue is debated every year but the issue remains unresolved.