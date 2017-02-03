Utah man acquitted in 2014 death of infant son

In the early hours of Aug. 24, 2014, after Rogers gave the baby a bottle of milk and left the child's room, he heard the baby choking, he told police. He returned, picked up the baby, set him back down and "slightly" shook him "by the shoulders" in an attempt to get the baby to respond, court documents say. His wife came in and saw the baby go "limp in Chad's arms, unresponsive and [he] turned blue," court documents say. She called 911, and Rogers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Doctors at the hospital found bleeding in the baby's brain, and he was taken by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital, where he died three days later, documents say. The baby died of forced trauma, a medical examiner said, indicating that the child may have died from abuse.

Rogers was arrested March 4, 2015, and charged with the baby's death the next day.

Sidwell said that during the trial, the jury heard testimony from eight doctors.

The doctor who first analyzed the baby's body said he appeared to have been shaken, according to Sidwell, and after an injury like the one he had, symptoms would have occurred immediately. Because Rogers was the last person the baby was with, Sidwell said, prosecutors thought he must have caused the injury.

But many of the other doctors who testified during the trial disagreed, stating that the injury may have occurred hours earlier during an accident such as a fall, Sidwell said.

The jury acquitted Rogers of the charges, but Sidwell said he's not sure anyone can truly understand what Rogers has been through, having spent years accused of killing his child.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews