Judge won’t dismiss, delay next week’s Swallow trial

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
It's on.

The trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow will begin Tuesday after a 3rd District Court judge refused an eleventh-hour bid to delay or dismiss the public-corruption case.

The decision was one of several handed down late Friday by Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills, each siding with Salt Lake County prosecutors and not the embattled former officeholder, who resigned his post in 2013 amid allegations of bribery and other misconduct.

Charged in 2014, Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor counts of public corruption-related charges, including allegations of engaging in a pattern of illegal activity, accepting a prohibited gift, evidence tampering, obstruction of justice and bribery.

If convicted, Swallow could go to prison for up to 30 years.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The trial is expected to last at least 16 days.

Swallow's attorneys filed their most recent motion seeking a dismissal of the case Wednesday, arguing in court papers that a huge volume of late evidence and the unexpected testimony from a key prosecution witness in a recent hearing left them without sufficient time to mount a "fair and effective defense."

Hruby-Mills was not persuaded, stating in her seven-page ruling that "although new challenges may have emerged," she did not find the actions of prosecutors "egregious."

As for the late evidence, the judge said it was "provided as soon as practical," and therefore no sanctions were warranted.

The order also settled a host of other outstanding issues, including a request to reconsider an earlier ruling about the commingling of Swallow's protected emails with an earlier attorney and the relevance of an investigator's disciplinary file, which the defense argued may contain information specific to the case.

On the email issue, the judge said that because efforts were underway to resolve the tainted-evidence issue, she could find no reason to reconsider whether Swallow had been harmed. Hruby-Mills also said Swallow had only speculated that the disciplinary file of a Department of Public Safety investigator contained evidence favorable to Swallow, so she declined to order its release.

jdobner@sltrib.com

 

