Judge won’t dismiss, delay next week’s Swallow trial

If convicted, Swallow could go to prison for up to 30 years.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The trial is expected to last at least 16 days.

Swallow's attorneys filed their most recent motion seeking a dismissal of the case Wednesday, arguing in court papers that a huge volume of late evidence and the unexpected testimony from a key prosecution witness in a recent hearing left them without sufficient time to mount a "fair and effective defense."

Hruby-Mills was not persuaded, stating in her seven-page ruling that "although new challenges may have emerged," she did not find the actions of prosecutors "egregious."

As for the late evidence, the judge said it was "provided as soon as practical," and therefore no sanctions were warranted.

The order also settled a host of other outstanding issues, including a request to reconsider an earlier ruling about the commingling of Swallow's protected emails with an earlier attorney and the relevance of an investigator's disciplinary file, which the defense argued may contain information specific to the case.

On the email issue, the judge said that because efforts were underway to resolve the tainted-evidence issue, she could find no reason to reconsider whether Swallow had been harmed. Hruby-Mills also said Swallow had only speculated that the disciplinary file of a Department of Public Safety investigator contained evidence favorable to Swallow, so she declined to order its release.

