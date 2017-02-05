Utahns support lawmaker’s plan clearing way for lawsuits against pornographers

"If it puts them out of business," Lopez said, "so be it."

The proposal is sponsored by Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, who last year successfully sponsored legislation labeling pornography a "public health crisis" in Utah.

His pornography lawsuit bill has not yet been made public, but he said it would apply only to children who have been harmed by graphic adult material. "The only cause of action would be if someone under the age of 18 is exposed to pornography," he said. "What I'm really interested in is if a parent has spent thousands of dollars in counseling and rehab for a child, that they would have an ability to recover those expenses."

Weiler's bill is opposed by 37 percent of voters, according to the poll, with another 5 percent undecided.

Women were more likely to support the proposal than men — 63 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

While very active and somewhat active Mormons were supportive, with 73 percent and 52 percent responding in favor, respectively, Catholics, Protestants, inactive members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the non-religious all opposed the bill.

The bill was also supported by Republican voters — 69 percent — and unaffiliated voters — 52 percent — but opposed by Democrats – 62 percent.

The poll of 605 registered voters was conducted Jan. 9-16 by Dan Jones & Associates and has a margin of error of 3.98 percentage points.

Weiler said the poll results were consistent with his feedback on the bill. But he added that he expects support to increase as more Utahns learn about the specifics of his plan.

That's because in addition to establishing the grounds for a lawsuit, he said, the bill creates a "safe-harbor" that would protect pornographers from litigation in certain cases.

Under the bill, pornography distributors would be legally protected if they included warning notifications on their products, and made a good-faith effort to limit access to adult customers.

"We're asking these adult websites to be good corporate citizens and to help us help the state to protect children in their innocence," Weiler said. "If someone is 18 and they choose to look at pornography, that's their decision. Despite everything I've been accused of, I'm not telling people what they can and can't look at."

Kristin Hodson, a certified sex therapist and founder of Midvale's The Healing Group, said she doesn't always see eye-to-eye with Weiler's approach to pornography, but that she is receptive to elements of his lawsuit bill.

"We can all agree that we don't want our kids learning about sex from porn," she said. "That is a common ground."