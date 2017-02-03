Quantcast
Utah man charged with trying to kill police officer

An American Fork man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer last month following a domestic violence episode at the man's home.

Seth Stephen Patterson, 35, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder for firing at least six shots at the American Fork officer on Jan. 29.

Patterson also is charged with six class B misdemeanors, including assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child and damage to a communication device, in connection with an altercation inside his home that resulted in a 911 call to police.

Patterson and his wife were discussing divorce when he began to get angry and his wife started recording their conversation on her phone, charges state.

He grabbed her arm, held her against a wall and, when she called 911, came at her again, charges state. The woman threw the phone to her daughter, who talked with a dispatcher. When Patterson realized 911 had been called, he grabbed a knife and threatened to stab himself in the chest, charges state.

He then made threats toward his wife, and also told her to tell dispatch not to send officers because he "would take them down," charges state. Patterson then drove away from the home.

A police officer dispatched to the call, and who had parked down the street, watched as Patterson drove toward him and stopped abruptly alongside the marked police car, charges state.

The officer quickly accelerated as Patterson fired six to eight shots at the officer, charges state. Two or three of the bullets hit the officer's car and immobilized it, but the officer was not hit, charges state.

Patterson fled the scene, but turned himself in a few hours later. Police found a handgun, magazines and ammunition in his vehicle, charges state.

An initial court appearance for Patterson is set for Feb. 22. He faces up to life in prison, if convicted of the attempted murder count.

