Utah man charged with trying to kill police officer

An American Fork man has been charged with trying to kill a police officer last month following a domestic violence episode at the man's home.
Seth Stephen Patterson, 35, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder for firing at least six shots at the American Fork officer on Jan. 29.
Patterson also is charged with six class B misdemeanors, including assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child and damage to a communication device, in connection with an altercation inside his home that resulted in a 911 call to police.
Patterson and his wife were discussing divorce when he began to get angry and his wife started recording their conversation on her phone, charges state.