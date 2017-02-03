Utah man charged with trying to kill police officer

He grabbed her arm, held her against a wall and, when she called 911, came at her again, charges state. The woman threw the phone to her daughter, who talked with a dispatcher. When Patterson realized 911 had been called, he grabbed a knife and threatened to stab himself in the chest, charges state.

He then made threats toward his wife, and also told her to tell dispatch not to send officers because he "would take them down," charges state. Patterson then drove away from the home.

A police officer dispatched to the call, and who had parked down the street, watched as Patterson drove toward him and stopped abruptly alongside the marked police car, charges state.

The officer quickly accelerated as Patterson fired six to eight shots at the officer, charges state. Two or three of the bullets hit the officer's car and immobilized it, but the officer was not hit, charges state.

Patterson fled the scene, but turned himself in a few hours later. Police found a handgun, magazines and ammunition in his vehicle, charges state.

An initial court appearance for Patterson is set for Feb. 22. He faces up to life in prison, if convicted of the attempted murder count.

