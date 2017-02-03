Quantcast
Suspect in Rose Park teen’s shooting death arrested

By connect
First Published
A suspect in the shooting death of a Rose Park teen last summer was arrested early Friday morning in Salt Lake City.

Martin Antonio Cruz, a 22-year-old Mexican national, was booked at about 3:30 a.m. into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder for the July 5 death of 16-year-old Paris Gustin.

Cruz also was booked on suspicion of two class B misdemeanor drug counts and assorted traffic violations. He was being held without bail.

Police said Cruz was located by the Metro Gang Unit.

A probable cause statement stated he had waived his right to remain silent and admitted to driving a car from which AK-47 rifle rounds were fired near 600 West and 1000 North at about 4 a.m. on July 5.

Gustin was a passenger in a second car that Cruz was chasing at high speeds near 600 North and 1000 West. Police suspect the occupants of that second car had been throwing eggs at Cruz's vehicle and others.

A person of interest in the shooting, 22-year-old Fortunato Villagrana, is still being sought by police.

