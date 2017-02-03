Suspect in Rose Park teen’s shooting death arrested

A suspect in the shooting death of a Rose Park teen last summer was arrested early Friday morning in Salt Lake City.

Martin Antonio Cruz, a 22-year-old Mexican national, was booked at about 3:30 a.m. into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder for the July 5 death of 16-year-old Paris Gustin.

Cruz also was booked on suspicion of two class B misdemeanor drug counts and assorted traffic violations. He was being held without bail.

Police said Cruz was located by the Metro Gang Unit.

A probable cause statement stated he had waived his right to remain silent and admitted to driving a car from which AK-47 rifle rounds were fired near 600 West and 1000 North at about 4 a.m. on July 5.