Three Utah boys charged in string of armed robberies, including one where a clerk was shot

Criminal charges have been filed against three teenage boys accused in a string of violent robberies in Salt Lake County, including a holdup at a Taylorsville gas station in which the clerk was shot and wounded.

Two 17-year-old boys were charged in 3rd District Juvenile Court with four counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, according to court records. Charges were also filed against a 16-year-old boy, but they have not been made public, as there is a motion pending by defense attorneys to seal his records.

Prior to the Jan. 23 shooting at an Exxon station store near 2187 W. 4700 South, the three boys are accused of robbing three other convenience stores over a two-day period. Each time, one of the teens brandished a gun and robbed the store of money and, at one location, flavored cigars, according to charging documents. The teens are accused of robbing a Shell Station at 4018 W. 4100 South, a 7-Eleven store at 5400 W. 4100 South and a Shell Station at 7210 W. 3500 South.