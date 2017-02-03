Armed carjacker foiled by quick-thinking Salt Lake City woman

A quick-thinking Salt Lake City woman not only escaped an armed carjacker, but foiled his bid to steal her vehicle.

Salt Lake City police say the woman was parked near 300 East and 800 South at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, cleaning out her car, when she heard tapping on a window. She looked up to see a man holding a silver-colored handgun.

The man then pulled open the door and demanded her car keys. Instead, she slipped her car fob off the key ring and tossed it to the suspect — fled into her house and called 911.

Meanwhile, the frustrated gunman — described as a white male, 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall and of slender build, wearing a dark beanie-style cap and a black-red-plaid winter coat — fled on foot.