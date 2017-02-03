Sen. Orrin Hatch signals possible repair, rather than repeal, of Obamacare

After initially and aggressively calling for a swift repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Orrin Hatch said Thursday that he is open to repairing — and not completely throwing out — President Barack Obama's signature health-care law.

"I'm saying I'm open to anything," he said in an interview with The Washington Post. "Anything that will improve the system, I'm for."

As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Hatch, R-Utah, would play a key role in the Republican-led effort to repeal Obamacare. His comment, noting he "could stand either" repeal or replacement, comes shortly after a GOP retreat where lawmakers questioned the consequences of abandoning the Affordable Care Act and who would be blamed if the new plan failed.