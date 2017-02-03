Utah auto dealer Jerry Seiner remembered as noted businessman, mentor, community benefactor

Seiner is survived by his wife, Shari, daughter Sandra Hemmersmeier (Chris), sons Jerry Seiner Jr. and Jimmy Seiner, and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral or the Madeleine in Salt Lake City.

Gerald John "Jerry" Seiner was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Dearborn, Mich. His father was a Ford Motor Co. electrician and was Henry Ford's personal electrician. After high school, Seiner worked in advertising for The Detroit News and The Wall Street Journal, where he saw the success of the automotive retail business. In 1975, he bought a Chevrolet-Buick dealership in Cadillac, Mich.

In 1980, he moved to Utah to buy the 17-acre Duane Brown Chevrolet dealership. During the next 30 years, Seiner continued to expand his company, which today includes 11 franchises and 350 employees. Besides Chevrolet, Jerry Seiner dealerships also sell Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Kia, Nissan and Isuzu Commercial Trucks.

Many of the employees who began in entry-level positions when Seiner was starting out have moved to senior management positions. Son Jerry Seiner Jr. serves as marketing director for the business.

Seiner's motto, "Making Friends to Last a Lifetime," was not only a phrase used in commercials, but also how he conducted his business and personal life — with customers, employees, manufacturers and in the community, said Chris Hemmersmeier.

In 2013, when Seiner retired, he told The Salt Lake Tribune: "When I came to Utah, I knew that if I could quickly sell everyone a car I would be rich in four years," he said. "But I also knew that if I didn't take care of people, I'd be bankrupt in 10."

Hemmersmeier said his father-in-law was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to the Cayman Islands and returning to Michigan, where he would eat at his favorite restaurants and spend time at Mackinac Island.

"But his auto businesses were his passion," he said.

Seiner was a member of the exclusive "GM's President Council" for 18 years and earned the prestigious General Motors Dealer of the Year Award in 2004. In 2016, he was inducted into the New Car Dealers of Utah Hall of Fame, said Craig Bickmore, the group's executive director. "He was a great car dealer, but he did a lot of good things for the community. He left of a great legacy."

When he wasn't working, Seiner was the leader of several charitable organizations, including president of Make-A-Wish Utah, president of the financial board of trustees for Judge Memorial Catholic High School and president of the advisory board of the University of Utah's College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

A member of the Catholic Church, Seiner also was honored with Catholic Community Services' Creative Corporate Sponsor Award for his contributions to the homeless and refugee populations and contributed generously to the Carmelite Sisters at the Carmel of the Immaculate Heart of Mary monastery, in Holladay.