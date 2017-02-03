2 of 3 polygamists convicted in Canadian child bride case

CRANBROOK, B.C. • Two of three people accused in a child bride case have been found guilty by a British Columbia judge.

Brandon Blackmore and his former wife Gail Blackmore have been convicted of taking a 13-old-girl into the United States for a sexual purpose.

The court heard the girl was married to Warren Jeffs. He is the 60-year-old prophet of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who is now serving a life sentence in Texas.

British Colombia Supreme Court Justice Paul Pearlman found James Oler not guilty Friday, saying he couldn't prove that the man crossed the border with a 15-year-old girl. She was later married to a member of the trio's polygamous church.